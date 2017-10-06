Watch as Samsung phone explodes in a man's shirt pocket

Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive

Another Samsung phone has gone up in flames. But it's not Samsung at fault this time.

A man in Indonesia was seen falling onto the ground trying to rip his shirt off after his phone exploded in his left breast pocket and set the garment aflame, Channel News Asia reported Thursday. The phone in question was a Samsung Grand Duos model released in 2013.

The incident was caught on CCTV at Hotel Ciputra Semarang where the man works. Called Yulianto, he is seen reaching for his phone when it suddenly burst into bright blue flames. He fell to the ground frantically trying to get his shirt off for a couple of seconds before a bystander stepped in to help. Yulianto suffered minor burns, said local police, adding that the combustion may have been partly caused by the victim using Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth features concurrently when it happened.

It's not the first time the South Korean phone maker has had to deal with a fiery problem. Samsung was thrust into the spotlight last year when several reports that its Galaxy Note 7 were exploding emerged just weeks after it was first released. The company had to replace the device for users, and when the problem remained even after that, it eventually had to recall the phone again and kill it. This time, however, the issue doesn't appear to lie with Samsung.

"From a thorough investigation, we have found that the battery used in the device was not manufactured by Samsung or a company authorised by Samsung," a spokesman from the South Korean electronics giant told CNET in an email.

"We sincerely wish for our customer's swift recovery, and strongly recommend all our consumers to use Samsung's genuine or approved batteries that have been specifically designed for use in Samsung products."

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.