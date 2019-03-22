Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger chase a minipony

Sony Pictures

There's something rather whimsical about watching a legendary action-film star like Arnold Schwarzenegger chase an adorable tiny pony named Whiskey around on a mountain bike, while Arnold sports a cowboy hat and listens to Toby Keith's song "Should've Been a Cowboy."

On Friday, Schwarzenegger shared the unusual clip with fans via the popular livestreaming video app TikTok.

The entertaining segment, reposted on his Instagram, shows Schwarzenegger riding his bike in circles around Whiskey, and it ends with him feeding a carrot to the very happy pony.

"Whiskey the mini-pony has a morning fitness routine, too," Schwarzenegger's video description reveals.

Apparently, this video is one of many Schwarzenegger has uploaded to TikTok. Others feature the former actor and California governor working out in the gym, as well as riding his bike back and forth to the gym.

Schwarzenegger also tweeted on Friday, "Follow me on @tiktok_us to keep up with my fitness routine and watch me chase Whiskey around the yard! Username: arnoldschnitzel "

Here's hoping the quirky video featuring Schwarzenegger and Whiskey spawn a new kind of "human and pony as best friends" action-film genre starring the two buddies.