Watch Apple event live: stream today's iPad, Apple Watch SE launch

Apple Event

The Apple Store went down this morning, heralding another Apple launch day. The company's virtual event has just started, and while we don't expect the iPhone 12 to be announced, Tim Cook started out by telling us that the Apple Watch Series 6 and new additions to the iPad family of tablets would be the highlights, although we still expect some software and subscription service updates. You can watch the event on our YouTube channel or Apple's stream on its website.

We didn't expect the iPhone 12, though we wouldn't be surprised if Apple offered a quick tease today. While Apple confirmed that the new iPhone will be available "a few weeks later" than its usual mid-September launch, our best educated guess for the event will be either Oct. 13 or 14.

The invitation bore the tag line "Time Flies" hinting that the Apple Watch will headline the event. But it also alluded to augmented reality, which could refer to a time-of-flight sensor that was rumored to come to the iPhone this year, like the one on the 2020 iPad Pro, or hint at enhanced ARKit capabilities in the next iPad Air.

Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE

Apple recapped the updates to WatchOS 7 that were announced at WWDC. New colors and finishes, an always-on display and expanded health measurements, including blood oxygen saturation, SV02. It incorporates a new, customized A13-based processor that's faster. A new band design is single, stretchy loop. Apple added a new Family Setup option that doesn't require pairing with an iPhone and expands parental controls.

Watch SE has a bigger display and a more affordable (?) $279 starting price. Watch Series 3 stays in the line at its current price.

You can order them both today, with availability starting Friday.

The updated Apple Watch, which will be the successor to the Apple Watch Series 5 and will run WatchOS 7, is rumored to have a longer battery life, updates to its sleep-tracking feature and metrics to measure blood oxygen levels. The iPad Air is likely due for a refresh as well. Improvements could include a larger display, a faster processor (perhaps the A13 Bionic chipset) and maybe a USB Type-C connection instead of Apple's Lightning port.

