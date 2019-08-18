According to NASA, 100 tons of dust and sand-sized particles hit earth every single year. And roughly once a year Earth's atmosphere is hit by a car-sized meteor that creates an "impressive fireball", but burns up before hitting earth.
It's rare to catch that moment on camera.
But at 20:39 UTC, on the 16th of August in Sardinia, a driver (going by 'Claudio P') managed to capture the precise moment a meteor burned up in Earth's atmosphere. It's spectacular.
A few other cameras caught footage of the meteor.
To date the American Meteor Society has logged 93 eye-witness reports of the fireball, from France, Italy and even as far as Tunisia in Africa.
Discuss: Watch an enormous meteor light up the skies of Sardinia
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.