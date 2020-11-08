Watch Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump concession speech on SNL

Saturday Night Live/Screenshot by CNET

Less than a day after Joe Biden was named as President-elect and Kamala Harris as the Vice President-elect, Saturday Night Live aired a big episode celebrating the results.

Maya Rudolph and Jim Carrey, who've been playing Harris and Biden across several episodes during the presidential race, recreated the pair's victory speeches in Delaware. Plus, in his final sketch as Donald Trump before announcing his farewell to the impersonation, Alec Baldwin gave a Trump concession speech. He then sat behind a piano and sang a slowed-down version of The Village People's Macho Man, a song that's featured at Trump rallies.

Watch the cold open below.

Following the episode, Baldwin tweeted: "I don't believe I've ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!"

I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020

He also tweeted a black-and-white picture of himself as Trump with a sign saying: "You're welcome."

The latest episode of SNL aired around 12 hours after major news networks called the election outcome. SNL have been sending up all aspects of the race, including the infamous fly that landed on Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate with Harris in October.