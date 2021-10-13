Watch a wild motorized house rotate a full 360 degrees

Reuters via VOA; GIF by Leslie Katz/CNET

If visitors to rural northern Bosnia spot a house whose facade looks different every time they pass, they're not imagining things. The novel structure rotates a full 360 degrees.

Vojin Kusic built the house near the town of Srbac for his wife, Ljubica, who expressed a desire for varied views without switching rooms. Now she gets just that. She can, for example, sit in the same chair and gaze at the front yard or the backyard, depending on her mood. It's a room with a view, and then some.

"The house can make a full circle for 24 hours when it's at the slowest speed, while at the fastest spinning it can make a full circle in 22 seconds," Kusic, 72, told Reuters.

The self-taught inventor designed and built the bright green house with the red roof himself. He mounted it on a concrete base, and electric motors and wheels from an old military transport vehicle spin it on a 23-foot (7-meter) axis. The front door even rotates. It took him six years to finish the project, progressing a little day after day.

Kusic, who cites inventor Nikola Tesla as one of his inspirations, has constructed homes before. When he and his wife first married, he built them a more typical abode, the kind that stands still.

At the time, he told Reuters, Ljubica wanted their bedrooms to face the sun, but that meant their living room faced away from the street and they couldn't see people approaching the front yard. So he did some major remodeling that involved knocking down walls.

"I've got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I'll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish," Kusic said.

The unusual new house will no doubt attract plenty of curious passersby. But if looking out at the crowds gets to be too much for the family, that's not a problem. All they have to do is spin their house around for a quieter view.