Lionsgate

Remember movie theaters? I miss them. As annoying as the theater experience can sometimes be, there's a certain excitement that comes from the spectacle of attending an event that's purposefully designed to show you a film at a certain time. Flipping through the "now popular on Netflix" options kind of pales in comparison. If you want to recapture a little movie magic at home, Fandango is here to help. Tonight at 6 p.m. PT, , introduced by the film's Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle and the film's Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz.

This should be a fun event. In addition to the film itself, Hurwitz will play "Mia and Sebastian's Theme" on his piano during the broadcast and stars including Seth Rogen, Salma Hayek, Jaeden Martell and Pamela Adlon are scheduled to make an appearance to discuss some of the theater experiences that inspired them.

Fandango is currently partnering with Lionsgate to livestream movies each Friday night. Past weeks have included The Hunger Games and Dirty Dancing, and next Friday's feature is John Wick. All livestreams start at 6 p.m. PT.

Need more entertainment? Don't forget to check out the best movies you can stream for free right now. And if you don't mind paying a few dollars for some films, here are the movies that have arrived on streaming services early thanks to the coronavirus.

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus could affect movies for years