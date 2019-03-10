Watch a kangaroo attack a landing paraglider in Australia

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If paragliding in Australia is on your adventure wish list, you might want to be prepared to battle random kangaroos.

That's exactly what happened to paraglider Jonathan Bishop, who filmed his landing with his GoPro camera only to be attacked by a kangaroo who wasn't happy to see the intruder.

In the video, posted Friday, we see Bishop excitedly making the perfect landing at the Orroral Space Tracking Station in Australian Capital Territory, Australia.

"I had been paragliding cross country for two hours near Canberra and had reached a position where I had to land," Bishop says in the video description. "I was concentrating on the landing and didn't notice the kangaroo until after I landed."

In Australia, these marsupials with nasty claws have been known to leap out of the bush and attack humans.

Apparently, the best way to defend yourself from kangaroos is to turn sideways to protect your face and organs and slowly walk away.

But Bishop decided to yell at the aggressive kangaroo instead -- with varied results.

"As it ran towards me I thought it was being friendly so I said, 'What's Up, Skip?'" Bishop explained. "It then attacked me twice before hopping away."

Luckily, Bishop was only slightly injured with a scratch on his arm and was able to get away.