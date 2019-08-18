Netflix releases a 12-hour video of Stranger Things' Dr. Alexei enjoying a Slurpee

Netflix

Season 3 of Stranger Things may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't relive your favorite moments over and over again.

In fact, if you love the Stranger Things character Russian scientist Dr. Alexei (played by Alec Utgoff), you can watch him sip on a Slurpee for 12 hours thanks to a bizarre video released by Netflix on Friday.

The Netflix video has the caption, "To honor our Slurpee sipping hero, we are pouring one out for our pal. Sip along!" The video is accompanied by the song "Cold Comfort" by Orchestra Heinz Kiessling.

In the latest Stranger Things season, Dr. Alexei is a Russian scientist whose job it is to open the portal between the Upside Down and Hawkins, Indiana so that the Soviets (who are secretly working in the town) can study and use the monsters that come through as possible weapons.

Dr. Alexei ends up getting kidnapped by Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) who hopes the scientist will give him clues as to what the Soviets are up to concerning the Upside Down. But before Dr. Alexei promises to spill the beans he has a very special demand -- a cherry-flavored Slurpee.

If you've had a Slurpee, you can see why a kidnapped Russian scientist (who doesn't have Slurpees in his homeland) would want one as part of his agreement to betray Russia.

Now we are all gifted with a 12-hour video loop of Dr. Alexei suck up cherry Slurpee though a straw. It's downright mesmerizing in a weird kind of way.

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is rumored to start production in October.