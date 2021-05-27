Watch 15 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on PS5

Sony

Today, on its State of Play livestream, Sony showed off around 15 minutes of new Horizon Forbidden West gameplay running on PlayStation 5 hardware and it looked phenomenal.

Which is almost predictable at this point. Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the best looking games on PS4 and it looks like Horizon Forbidden West will follow suit on PS5.

But above and beyond visuals, the gameplay video did a great job of showing off brand new elements of the game. There's new methods of vertical traversal in the form of a grappling hook, and Aloy can swim in the ocean. That part looked incredible as main character Aloy swam among a new set of ocean animals.

The demo ends with a colossal fight with what was essentially a gigantic robotic mammoth. All the core elements of Horizon's stellar combat appears in tact.