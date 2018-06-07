Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup, turn Twitter #ALLCAPS

Some teams win championships year after year, but others come so close, only to be regularly disappointed. There's nothing quite like that sheer euphoria when the team that's let you down for decades finally climbs to the top level in their sport.

And on Thursday night, the Washington Capitals and their supporters finally felt that overwhelming joy, when the Caps defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 to claim their first-ever Stanley Cup.

He'll never forget it. Washington will never forget it. Hockey will never forget it.



Ovi, finally, lifts the Cup. pic.twitter.com/AClwZdzyyW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 8, 2018

The nation's capital went a bit nuts.

This is THE sports town now we finally have something to celebrate! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SIj6KN8w1N — Zac (@DCzWall) June 8, 2018

As Ovechkin lifts the Stanley Cup high over all his DC fans! #ALLCAPS #CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/JVDT8CKRm9 — Becca McDevitt (@ABC7Becca) June 8, 2018

Fans fill the streets in DC as the Washington Capitals fight for a chance to win the #StanleyCup tonight. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/wdNODx6ObD pic.twitter.com/qmovhIfJ8e — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) June 8, 2018

Congratulations to all the DC residents who will now claim to be hockey fans — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 8, 2018

Caps' star Alexander Ovechkin was celebrated in many of the tweets. The team captain won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs MVP with 15 post-season goals, including 10 on the road.

Pure joy as Alex Ovechkin takes a stroll with the Stanley Cup. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/rLEGL0UGkW — Mark Harris (@TweetsByHarris) June 8, 2018

Flat out one of the best things I’ve seen in sports watching @ovi8 hoist the Stanley Cup and take that lap! Speechless. A player this great deserves this moment — Timothy Legler (@LegsESPN) June 8, 2018

Alex Ovechkin gets his 1st Stanley Cup after 607 regular season goals



According to @EliasSports, only 2 players had more goals at the time of their 1st Stanley Cup pic.twitter.com/mR7IHE6Hs6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 8, 2018

And Caps right wing T.J. Oshie won the hearts of many when he talked about his father battling Alzheimer's disease. "My dad, he doesn't remember a lot of stuff these days," Oshie said. "But I'll tell you what, this one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that."

Emotional interview with a tearful T.J. Oshie, who said that his father Tim, who is battling Alzheimer's, doesn't remember much these days, but he'll remember this forever. Congrats Coach Oshie! — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 8, 2018

Reporter: “Who is this win for?”



TJ Oshie: “For my dad with Alzheimer’s, this is a memory I don’t think he’ll ever forget” pic.twitter.com/NFVI5qe66X — Raza | STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!!! (@razau_) June 8, 2018

Oh man. TJ Oshie.... that wrecked me. Best wishes to his family and father. — Brandon Felder (@brandon_felder) June 8, 2018

I FaceTimed with my dad, who is the reason we’re Caps fans, as time ran out. This made me very thankful I could do that. https://t.co/nwWfs1WDNb — Chris Mottram (@ChrisMottram) June 8, 2018

Hard not to get a little emotional watching T.J Oshie talk about his dad who was a fixture at the rink during his time in St.Louis. How could u not be happy for Osh #stlblues #allcaps — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 8, 2018

T.J Oshie and his dad, Tim, hold the Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/InYV9evezk — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) June 8, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights lost the Cup, but they had an amazing year, considering this was the team's first-ever season.

51 regular season wins.

A Stanley Cup Final appearance.

An unreal inaugural season.



Nothing but respect for Vegas. pic.twitter.com/Ph4vb48lxJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 8, 2018

THANK YOU fans for being a part of this incredible inaugural season.



THANK YOU Vegas for welcoming us to our home. pic.twitter.com/dwjvke7Aqq — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 8, 2018

Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end.



But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 8, 2018

Gotta suck, that was the worst year in Vegas Golden Knights history. — best candidate (@the_Zubes) June 8, 2018

What happens in Vegas stays on your body forever



(pic via @YourSports) #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/xI6aQIOfcK — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) June 8, 2018

As Ovechkin celebrated, a woman chose that moment to, uh, press her chest up against the glass. Fans -- and many of the Caps -- stopped partying for a second to stare. What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, but sometimes gets nationally televised.

Stanley Cup boobies on the glass pic.twitter.com/immxJgmps2 — DL (@davelozo) June 8, 2018

I’m absolutely dead at everyone turning away from the Stanley Cup to look back at boobs on the glass pic.twitter.com/htPvQ6TWsJ — DL (@davelozo) June 8, 2018

Ovechkin head back, pure ecstasy, not realizing there's nobody behind him, Kempny pointing directly at them, I've never taken a better photo of my TV — DL (@davelozo) June 8, 2018

I'm crying. Greatest moment in sports history. Ovechkin finally wins the cup, but it comes second to boobies on glass — Ahmed A (@DoubleA7_) June 8, 2018

Burakovsky with the spot and point was great. — Jeff Johnston (@BoscUlrich) June 8, 2018

Stanley C Cup Champs — Goodfellow (@Goodfellow_9) June 8, 2018

Life imitating the Distracted Boyfriend meme. — Trevor Habermeyer (@thabermeyer) June 8, 2018

Washington Capitals: FIRST STANLEY CUP IN THE HISTORY OF THE FRANCHISE!!!



Also Washington Capitals: BOOBS!!!! pic.twitter.com/GhWAzU0Igo — ETD51 (@ETD51) June 8, 2018

This just makes me want all forms of sports playoffs in Vegas every year — Scott Sancomb (@scott_sancomb) June 8, 2018

And in another moment that felt very representative of Vegas, the city where the casinos never want gamblers to know what time it is, the game clock and the televised clock both froze in the waning minutes of the game. (They were fixed with 30 seconds left.)

I cannot imagine the level of panic in the production truck when the clock stopped working on the score bug with less than 2 minutes left in a Stanley Cup deciding game... pic.twitter.com/kyTF86if3U — Joe DiRienzo (@Joe_DiRienzo) June 8, 2018

EVEN THE GAME CLOCK CAN'T HANDLE THIS GAME#StanleyCup — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 8, 2018

If the clock freezing during the third period of a Stanley Cup Finals game in Vegas wasn’t part of some elaborate casino heist I’m deeply disappointed. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) June 8, 2018

What was the prop bet for the clock screwing up in the final minute of the game??? #StanleyCup — Joe Goats (@joegoats) June 8, 2018

The Caps' win was tweeted about by everyone from politicians to other sports teams to the Stanley Cup itself.

Come and get me, @ovi8. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 8, 2018

Becoming fast friends. pic.twitter.com/DXNIWSbPHJ — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 8, 2018

Congrats to the @capitals on an incredible run and a well-earned #StanleyCup.



We went out to the best. See you soon. ⚡️🦅 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 8, 2018

Attention #ALLCAPS & @Capitals fans:



Some of you will likely be late to work tomorrow. If so, please feel free to use this official notice with your boss. pic.twitter.com/OAGGPYuvWA — Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) June 8, 2018

After 726 days of being Stanley Cup Champions, it’s time to pass the torch.



Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on a well-deserved championship victory. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 8, 2018

Congrats on getting your name on the #StanleyCup, @Capitals! We hope to join you soon.



Reeeaaal soon. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 8, 2018

If you're a fan of sports championships, this insane week continues, with Game 4 of the NBA Finals scheduled for Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

