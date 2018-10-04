CNET también está disponible en español.

Security

Was China spying on Apple and Amazon? (The 3:59, Ep. 469)

We discuss a bombshell alleging a huge Chinese spying effort, Amazon's work with -- and sometimes against -- its hardware partners, and Uber's new scooters.

Apple logo
James Martin/CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

