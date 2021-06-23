Best Prime Day deals still available Walmart Prime Day deals still live Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in Snapchat case Loki episode 3 recap Sexy Beasts trailer Both child tax credit portals now open

Warren Buffett resigns from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation board

It follows the Gateses' announcement that their marriage is ending.

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates

Warren Buffett, seen with Bill Gates in 2015, is stepping down from the board of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

 Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty

Warren Buffett is stepping down from the board of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he said Wednesday. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman's move comes during a period of uncertainty for philanthropic organization, after the Gateses announced they were divorcing last month.

"For years I have been a trustee -- an inactive trustee at that -- of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire's," Buffett said in a statement.

