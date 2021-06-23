Warren Buffett resigns from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation board

Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty

Warren Buffett is stepping down from the board of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he said Wednesday. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman's move comes during a period of uncertainty for philanthropic organization, after the Gateses announced they were divorcing last month.

"For years I have been a trustee -- an inactive trustee at that -- of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire's," Buffett said in a statement.

