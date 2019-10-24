Warren, Wyden call for FTC investigation of Amazon over Capital One breach

James Martin/CNET

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Amazon over the Capital One breach, in which a hacker stole data from more than 100 million credit card applications.

The breach, which was disclosed this summer, happened because of a misconfigured firewall on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud server, according to the Department of Justice. The alleged hacker, Paige Thompson, was an employee at AWS from 2015 to 2016 as a systems engineer. Amazon said that she had left the company three years before the hack took place.

Now two lawmakers want the FTC to determine whether Amazon failed to properly secure the servers that it rented out to Capital One. When database breaches happen, it's often the host -- in this case, Capital One -- that's blamed for failling to secure the data, rather than the cloud service provider.



With this call to the FTC, Wyden and Warren are looking at Amazon to take responsibility for breaches on AWS.

Amazon didn't respond to a request for comment.

In a letter to Wyden in August, Amazon said that Thompson hacked into Capital One's servers using a "Server-Side Request Forgery" (SSRF) vulnerability. The vulnerability works by the attacker making requests to a vulnerable third-party server rather than the protected cloud server itself. This is a popular attack used to steal data from cloud servers.

Wyden and Warren said Amazon knew about this security issue since 2018, when a security researcher urged Amazon to provide protections for it. Google had been providing protections against SSRF attacks since 2013, and Microsoft started protecting against them in 2017.

"Amazon knew, or should have known, that AWS was vulnerable to SSRF attacks," the senators wrote in their letter. "Although Amazon's competitors addressed the threat of SSRF attacks several years ago, Amazon continues to sell defective cloud computing services to businesses, government agencies, and to the general public. As such, Amazon shares some responsibility for the theft of data on 100 million Capital One customers."

You can read the full letter here: