Getty Images

We're in the middle of yet another two-night Democratic debate bonanza. Tuesday night was round one, where 10 candidates including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg took the stage to hash out everything from medicare for all to immigration.

Now, Google and Twitter have some insights about how the evening played out for the candidates online.

In a visualization posted by Google Trends showing each candidate's search results popularity as the debate progressed, you can see just about everyone rise and fall -- sometime very quickly-- from minute to minute. At the end of the night, Sanders came in first, Warren came in second, and author Marianne Williamson third.

Meanwhile on Twitter, the top three most-tweeted about Democratic candidates were Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg. When it came to the most-tweeted about politicians, though, President Donald Trump took the top spot, followed by Warren and Sanders.

And although there were more than a few meme-worthy moments (Bernie wrote the damn bill!), the most tweeted moment, was an exchange where Warren told Rep. John Delaney, "I genuinely do not understand why anyone would go to all the trouble of running for president just to get up on this stage and talk about what's not possible."

The second night of debating in Detroit takes place Wednesday.