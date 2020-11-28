Warp Drive races into Apple Arcade for the holiday weekend

Apple

Apple Arcade on Friday added Warp Drive, a new game from UK indie developer Supergonk, to its growing catalog of over 140 games. You can try your hand at the new futuristic racing game over Thanksgiving weekend across iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

Warp Drive isn't an average racing game, it ups the ante by letting players teleport -- or warp -- around the track to discover hidden shortcuts and tracks. Take your quad rotor racer around a track where few rules apply. Compete in tournaments, drive on the ceiling, jump vast canyons and race up waterfalls. Along the way you can upgrade your car to drift and boost to stand a better chance of winning.

Fans of titles like Sonic Racing, Agent Intercept, Super Impossible Road and Speed Demons might like this new one.

With the release of Apple Arcade, Apple entered the mobile gaming world a year ago. The subscription gaming service costs $5 a month and lets you play more than new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

In addition, with the release of Apple's new iPhone 12 devices, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple's gaming service with the purchase of a new device. Even if you don't purchase a new device, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. Also, Apple One launched earlier this month which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services-- Apple Arcade included-- for one price.

