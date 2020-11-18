WarnerMedia will release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max on Christmas Day

Warner Bros. Pictures & DC Comics

HBO Max subscribers will be getting a big surprise this Christmas Day as AT&T's WarnerMedia announced Wednesday night the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, will be arriving on the streaming service at the same time it hits theaters.

Unlike Disney's Mulan, which debuted on Disney Plus in September for $30 as part of the streaming service's "Premier Access" system, there will be no extra cost for HBO Max subscribers to stream Wonder Woman 1984 on Dec. 25.

Originally expected last December, the sequel was moved to this past June to avoid competing with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last year. As with countless other events, the coronavirus pandemic has led to the Gal Gadot-starring franchise to shift release dates a number of times as theaters remained closed in a number of major cities around the world.

In June WarnerMedia, the AT&T division that oversees the Warner Bros. movie studio, announced that it hoped to release the film on Oct. 2, but that was moved in September with reports circulating that the company was instead targeting a Christmas release.

Director Patty Jenkins has tweeted over the course of the year about wanting the film to be released on the big screen, and in areas where theaters are open, it will be available according to a tweet by Jenkins Wednesday evening.