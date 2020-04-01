WarnerMedia appoints ex-Hulu chief Jason Kilar as new CEO

WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia has appointed a new CEO.

Effective May 1, Jason Kilar will take the helm. Kilar was the founding CEO of Hulu and served in the chief executive role until 2013. He was also SVP at Amazon, according to a statement out Wednesday. WarnerMedia owns HBO, among others.

"Stories well told have always mattered, and they matter even more in this challenging time for the world," Kilar said in a statement. "It will be a privilege to invent, create, and serve with so many talented people."