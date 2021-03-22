Warner Bros. says no plans with Zack Snyder after Justice League

Warner Bros

Bad news for fans campaigning for #RestoreTheSnyderVerse on Twitter: WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff has confirmed there are no plans for director Zack Snyder to extend his trilogy of DC films.

"I appreciate that they love Zack's work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," Sarnoff said in an interview with Variety. Ever since Zack Snyder's Justice League premiered on HBO Max late last week, fans have called for events in Snyder's four-hour film to be the official continuity for future DC films.

"We're just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn't in the plan until about a year ago," Sarnoff continued. "With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We're very happy we've done this, but we're very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

Snyder was forced to leave Justice League before completion due to personal tragedy. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film, but the 2017 theatrical version was a critical and box office failure. After a years-long fan campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, Warner Bros. gave Snyder the green light to re-edit the film using footage that had been left on the cutting room floor. The result is the four-hour Snyder Cut, with additional scenes, completed visual effects, a new score, a few new characters, an epilogue and an R rating.

While it received mixed reviews from critics, the fan response has been overwhelmingly positive. However, according to Sarnoff's interview, Snyder's involvement with DCEU films, beginning with 2013's Man of Steel, is complete as a trilogy. Zack Snyder's Justice League introduced characters like Martian Manhunter and villain Darkseid, but it sounds like their stories won't be continued with future DC films directed by Snyder.