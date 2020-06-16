Warner Bros. announces DC FanDome virtual convention

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has announced DC FanDome, a free 24-hour virtual convention for fans of the DC superhero comics, movies, games and TV series. It'll host panels and reveal upcoming content, with director James Gunn announcing that he and the cast of The Suicide Squad will be taking part.

The cast and creators of movies and shows including Wonder Woman 1984, Aquaman, Batwoman, The Batman, Harley Quinn, The Flash, Supergirl and Superman and Lois will also be there. The Snyder Cut of Justice League, which is being released on HBO Max next year, is even getting its own panel.

The event will take place online at 10 a.m. PT on Aug. 22, and will feature one central point, the Hall of Heroes, where the panels and main events will take place, and five satellite areas: YouVerse, KidsVerse, WatchVerse, InsiderVerse and FunVerse.

WatchVerse will have all the panels and exclusive screenings of new footage; InsiderVerse will show how the DC universes are brought to life across TV, movies, theme parks and comics; FunVerse will host a merchandise store; and KidsVerse will be filled with family-friendly content and activities.

DC is inviting fans to send in artwork for competitions and displays in YouVerse, including across the categories of makeup, tattoos, cosplay and styling your own Batcave.

With traditional fan conventions all cancelled or postponed because of the spread of the coronavirus, organizations are turning to online-only options. Last week, San Diego Comic Con announced it will be a free digital event on July 22-26, and will host panels on movies, TV series, games, comics and more.