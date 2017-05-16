'War for the Planet of the Apes' trailer doesn't monkey around

2:24 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The apes and humans are finally ready to get their war on. What's expected to be the final full trailer for "War for the Planet of the Apes" came out Tuesday, and nobody's monkeying around this time.

Unlike Monday's moody teaser featuring original series star Charlton Heston's voiceover, this action-packed preview is all about the battle, with humans and apes picking sides, and a human child ending up on what appears to be the other team.

In the latest entry to the blockbuster, effects-driven "Apes" series, the humans are led by a ruthless colonel played by Woody Harrelson who's determined to wipe out every ape on Earth. Ape leader Caesar (Andy Serkis) is fighting for the survival of his own kind, even though it may go against his moral code.

"War for the Planet of the Apes" will be released on July 14 in the US and UK, and July 13 in Australia.