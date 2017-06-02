Want to photograph rockstars? This $13K camera will let you

Leica has been making its rangefinder M cameras for 53 years. On June 1, the company released a new special edition M Monochrom rangefinder named after late rock-n-roll photographer Jim Marshall.

The Leica M 246 Jim Marshall Edition Leica M Monochrom only shoots black-and-white photos and comes with a 50 millimeter f/1.4 ASPH lens. Both the camera and lens are finished in brass with Jim Hoffman's signature on the camera's top plate. There will only be 50 models of the Marshall Edition available, each at the cost of $12,950 which converts to £10,050 and AU$17,405.

Who is Jim Marshall you might ask? If the name doesn't ring a bell, his photos certainly will. He's photographed The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zepplin, Johnny Cash, Miles Davis, among many others. Marshall died in 2010, but his work and influence are still respected today.

Here's everything you get with the Leica M 246 Jim Marshall Edition:

Leica M Monochrom (Type 246) in brass



Summilux-M 50 millimeter f/1.4 ASPH brass lens



Brass lens hood



Brown Leather Strap



Jim Marshall Limited Edition Estate print of "Thelonious Monk at Monterey Jazz Festival 1964'



"Jim Marshall: Jazz Festival" book with a special dust jacket



Once you have your Marshall Edition Leica, all you need to do is find some rockstars to photograph.