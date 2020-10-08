The political climate is so combative lately, it's easy to understand wanting to live under a rock until the presidential election is over. Now a travel site promotion is allowing some lucky traveler to do just that. Hotels.com is offering a five-night stay in a cave 50 feet (15 meters) under ground for Nov. 2-Nov. 7, covering the Nov. 3 election and then some.
"Now when someone asks you, 'Have you been living under a rock?' you can actually say yes," a spokesperson for the site said in an email. "Can't think of a better year to go underground."
The cave is a Flintstones-style B&B in Farmington, New Mexico, and for this promotion, it costs only $5 per night. But there's only one stay available, and it goes to whoever nabs it first via a special page on the company's site beginning Oct. 9 at 6 a.m. PT.
The property advertises free Wi-Fi, though, so if you want to really stay away from the election news, you're going to have to resist the lure of the internet.
