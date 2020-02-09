Want the latest Apple Watch for cheap? Get an Apple Watch Series 5 for $355

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sales on various legacy models of the Apple Watch come and go on a regular basis, but when we see the Series 5 pop up on our deal radar, it's more of an event. The last time we told you about a discount on the Series 5, it was on the cellular model, which admittedly appeals to a smaller audience, since that means you have to pony up for a cellular plan for your watch in addition to your phone. But right now, Amazon has something you might want to see: You can get the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS version) for $355. That's a savings of $44 off the usual price of $399. Apple is still selling the watch at its regular price, so this represents a pretty great deal.

$355 buys you the 40mm space gray aluminum case with a black sports band. The 44mm case is also discounted right now -- select the 44mm version of the Apple Watch on the product page and the price jumps to $385, down from the usual $429.

The Series 5 is notable mainly because it includes a first for Apple's smartwatch series: An always-on display. Virtually everything else on the Watch debuted in older models, like the Series 4's ECG monitor and the compass which has been around since the Series 3 (albeit in a less obvious way). You can read our full review of the Apple Watch Series 5 to learn more.

