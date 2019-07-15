Want an Amazon Smart Plug for $5? Tell Alexa to order it for you

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

If you were hoping for a traditional Prime Day deal on the Amazon Smart Plug, which lets you control any electrical outlet with Alexa voice commands, you're out of luck: It's still priced at $24.99.

However, if you own any Alexa-capable device, just say this: "Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug." Your price? A mere $4.99.

Thankfully, that's not the only way to get this deal: You can also get the Smart Plug as a $4.99 add-on when ordering devices like the Echo Show 5 (which just went on sale for $49.99, a $40 savings).

If you've never used a plug like this before, it adds various "smart" features to your outlet. You can not only set up timers and the like, but also issue voice commands like, "Alexa, turn off the lamp in the living room."

There's one more vocal deal of note: You can also say, "Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell 2." That's yours for $99.99, a hefty $99 off the regular price.

