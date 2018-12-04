On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple is reportedly going to wait until 2020 to come out with a 5G-powered iPhone.
- How Ring's Neighbors app combines a social network with home security.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Want a 5G-powered iPhone? Get ready to wait (The 3:59, Ep. 498)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: Great phone. Nice camera. But wait for iPhone XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
3:59
-
reading•Want a 5G-powered iPhone? Get ready to wait (The 3:59, Ep. 498)
-
Dec 3•Samsung, Verizon are jumping into 5G together with next smartphone (The 3:59, Ep. 497)
-
Nov 29•Samsung needs a win with the Galaxy S10 (The 3:59, Ep. 496)
-
Nov 28•Elon Musk's Boring Co. hits a wall with LA Loop project (The 3:59, Ep. 495)
-
•See All
Discuss: Want a 5G-powered iPhone? Get ready to wait (The 3:59, Ep. 498)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.