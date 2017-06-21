WannaCry malware hits traffic cameras in Australia

Getty Images

The latest big thing in malware, WannaCry, has been spotted wreaking its havoc in Australia, Victoria Police has confirmed. The ransomware has infected 55 red light cameras and speed cameras in the state of Victoria via private camera operator Redflex.

"Our advice at this stage is that a software virus has been detected however the camera system has not been compromised," the police said in a statement. "We will look into all incidents detected by the speed and red light cameras during the time in question as a matter of course. The integrity of the camera system has not been affected."

The ransomware, which locks up Windows PCs and demands a ransom of $300 to unlock them, made headlines around the world in May when it attacked Britain's health care system, causing the closure of hospital wards and emergency departments. This week, it also resurfaced in Japan, forcing a Honda factory to shut down in Sayama.

You can watch WannaCry attacks occurring in real-time on the Malwaretech website.