WandaVision release dates: When does the season finale hit Disney Plus?

Disney

After the initial two episode drop of WandaVision, one of Marvel's weirdest shows ever, Disney Plus assumed a more regimented schedule, releasing one episode per week. We'll have all nine episodes of the first MCU Phase Four series by Friday, but don't worry, there will swiftly be more Marvel content in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premiering two weeks later on March 19.

Here's the full WandaVision release schedule:

After the first two episodes, Disney also dropped a story featurette that gave us a glimpse behind the scenes and some hints of what's to come.

And before the sixth episode, Disney released another teasing the rest of the season.

Set after Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, living their best lives in '50s sitcom-influenced suburbia. But -- spoiler -- didn't Vision die in Avengers: Infinity War? Unsurprisingly, not everything is as it seems, with the teasers all seemingly pointing to Wanda using her powers to construct a reality to cope with her grief.

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 are half an hour long, emulating a sitcom format. But once the series unravels that construct, the episode lengths will "start to vary more, yes," Marvel chief Kevin Feige told TVLine.

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Katheryn Hahn, Randall Park and Kat Dennings star.