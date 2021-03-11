Marvel Studios

You might be experiencing some Marvel Cinematic Universe withdrawal in the wake of WandaVision's final episode, but don't despair. There's another dose of Marvel hitting Disney Plus on Friday, in the form of a making-of Assembled documentary, to fill the gap before the March 19 premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The special will look at the show's conception, how the crew mirrored the filmmaking methods of old-school sitcoms and the challenges of performing whole episodes in front of a live studio audience.

It'll be the first in a series of behind-the-scenes specials, with future episodes about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow and Hawkeye. Episodes will drop "shortly after theatrical releases and series completions," according to Marvel.

The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars show on Disney Plus, also got behind-the-scenes documentaries after each season concluded -- hopefully all of its major shows will get the same treatment.