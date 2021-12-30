WandaVision is 2021's most pirated TV series

Marvel Studios

Disney Plus in 2021 released a slew of films and shows, including Black Widow, Luca, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And original Star Wars and Marvel content continues to be some of the streamer's most popular attractions -- whether people pay for them or not. A new report reveals WandaVision has snagged the top spot as the most pirated TV show of 2021.

TorrentFreak released its yearly analysis of which TV episodes had the highest number of illegal downloads globally. Marvel's WandaVision ranked first. Released on Disney Plus in January 2021, the show dropped episodes weekly, for a total of nine. Pirates also loved Loki, another Marvel series, which came in at No. 2 on the list. While Netflix's The Witcher was the third most pirated show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and What If…? landed at fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. TorrentFreak said its calculations are based on single episodes.

In 2020, The Mandalorian became the most pirated show of the year. The Star Wars spinoff shares a home with WandaVision on Disney Plus and debuted in late 2019, with its second season premiering in October 2020. WandaVision was the first original MCU spinoff series to arrive on Disney Plus as part of its "phase four" launch. Marvel has no plans to renew the show, but the series has ties to the wider film universe -- including the new Spider-Man and Doctor Strange movies.

Viewers can sign up for Disney Plus for $8 a month with a standalone subscription or purchase a bundle through Hulu. Additionally, new or current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive Disney Plus for free for up to six months.