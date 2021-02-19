WandaVision episode 7 recap: Disney Plus Marvel show gets flipped on its head

Marvel Studios

WandaVision took a suitably modern turn on Friday, with episode 7 -- Breaking the Fourth Wall -- of the Marvel Cinematic Universe show hitting on Friday. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) expanded Westview's boundaries to save Vision (Paul Bettany) from certain death after he stepped outside the sitcom town.

In doing so, she dragged astrophysicist Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and dozens of government agents into her false world. However, SWORD agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and FBI guy Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) escaped the expansion, since they'd left to meet Monica's mysterious aerospace engineer friend.

It's SPOILER time.

It's been Agatha all along



In a deeply unsurprising (but beautifully executed) twist, it turns out the ludicrously suspicious Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) was a baddy the whole time. Wanda enters her creepy basement looking for her missing twins and Agnes reveals herself to be the witch Agatha Harkness. Turns out she was responsible for everything that's gone wrong or weird in Westview, including the arrival of Pietro Maximoff from the Fox X-Men universe (Evan Peters).

"And I killed Sparky too," he says, cackling.

That's the step too far Agatha. Killer theme song though.

The postcredits scene

Monica arrives at Agnes' house and gets ready to enter the basement, but is surprised by a creepy Pietro (who's presumably under Agatha's control).

"Snooper's gonna snoop," he says.

This article will be updated shortly.