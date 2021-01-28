Disney

WandaVision, one of Marvel's weirdest shows ever, premiered not one but two episodes on Disney Plus on Jan. 15. The show's operating similarly to The Mandalorian by taking the relax-at-the-end-of-the-week spot.

After the initial two-episode drop, Disney has assumed a more regimented scheduling, releasing one episode each week. That means we'll have all nine episodes of the first MCU Phase Four series by the first week of March (don't worry, there will swiftly be more Marvel content in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premiering a fortnight later).

Here's the full WandaVision release schedule:

Episode 1: Available now

Episode 2: Available now

Episode 3: Available now

Episode 4: Available Jan. 29

Episode 5: Available Feb. 5

Episode 6: Available Feb. 12

Episode 7: Available Feb. 19

Episode 8: Available Feb. 26

Episode 9: Available March 5

In addition to the first two episodes, Disney also dropped a story featurette that gave us a glimpse behind the scenes and some hints of what's to come.

Set after Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, living their best lives in '50s sitcom-influenced suburbia. But -- spoiler -- didn't Vision die in Avengers: Infinity War? Unsurprisingly, not everything is as it seems, with the teasers all seemingly pointing to Wanda using her powers to construct a reality to cope with her grief.

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 are half an hour long, emulating a sitcom format. But once the series unravels that construct, the episode lengths will "start to vary more, yes," Marvel chief Kevin Feige told TVLine.

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Katheryn Hahn, Randall Park and Kat Dennings star.