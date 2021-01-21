WandaVision's first two episodes left viewers with many questions after they hit Disney Plus last Friday, but actor Teyonah Parris may have answered one of them. The show "picks up right after" Avengers: Endgame, she told TVLine on Wednesday, confirming its position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: WandaVision actor confirms show's placement in Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.