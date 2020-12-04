CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Oscar Isaac to play Snake 2021 Ford Bronco delayed Walmart drone holiday light show Fauci to join Biden's COVID team Mulan free on Disney Plus The Mandalorian episode recap PS5 inventory
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Walmart's weekend sale: Get a 4K 50-inch TV for $220, soundbar for $129, Canon DSLR for under $300 and more

Walmart can't stop having sales. The latest batch of deals rolls back prices across the site -- here are the highlights.

Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

After a month of seemingly nonstop deals leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it seems like the big retailers have some sort of addiction to sales. Now it's Walmart's turn to roll back prices on TVs, headphones and audio gear, cameras, kitchen appliances and more. Ready for Black Friday, Round 2? The deals here certainly aren't as exciting as some of the offers we saw last week, but we've rounded up the best that Walmart has to offer below. Happy hunting.

2020 Holiday Gift Picks

RCA 50-inch 4K LED TV: $220

You save $110
Walmart

RCA's RLDED5098-UHD is a 50-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV that is selling for the very attractive price of just $220. You get a large display and four HDMI ports, but note that this is not a smart TV, so you'll need to also budget to pair it up with a Roku or Fire Stick. 

$220 at Walmart

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $79

You save $20
Lori Grunin/CNET

The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is a wired USB headset that represents a significant update over the original Cloud. Its new inline USB audio control box amplifies audio and voice for a better gaming experience, and the headset is able to generate 7.1 virtual surround sound. 

$79 at Walmart

TCL Alto 7 Home Theater Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $129

You save $121
TCL

TCL's Alto 7 Plus is a 2.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. The soundbar includes four inline speakers -- one tweeter and one full-range speaker on each side. It also comes with an IR pass-through cable that lets you access your TV from the TV remote, regardless of the sound bar's placement.

$129 at Walmart

Gourmia 5-Qt. Air Fryer: $39

You save $21
Gourmia

The Gourmia air fryer has a 5-quart food bucket and cooks your food with little or no oil, for up to 80% less fat. All the components are dishwasher safe. 

$39 at Walmart

Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR with 18-55mm Lens: $296

You save $55
Canon

This 18-megapixel digital SLR wirelessly connects to your smartphone so you can use it as a remote or to transfer and share photos. It includes program, manual and automatic shooting modes and captures video in full HD. Comes with an 18-55mm kit lens. 

$296 at Walmart

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.