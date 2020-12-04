Walmart's weekend sale: Get a 4K 50-inch TV for $220, soundbar for $129, Canon DSLR for under $300 and more

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

After a month of seemingly nonstop deals leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it seems like the big retailers have some sort of addiction to sales. Now it's Walmart's turn to roll back prices on TVs, headphones and audio gear, cameras, kitchen appliances and more. Ready for Black Friday, Round 2? The deals here certainly aren't as exciting as some of the offers we saw last week, but we've rounded up the best that Walmart has to offer below. Happy hunting.

Walmart RCA's RLDED5098-UHD is a 50-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV that is selling for the very attractive price of just $220. You get a large display and four HDMI ports, but note that this is not a smart TV, so you'll need to also budget to pair it up with a Roku or Fire Stick.

Lori Grunin/CNET The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is a wired USB headset that represents a significant update over the original Cloud. Its new inline USB audio control box amplifies audio and voice for a better gaming experience, and the headset is able to generate 7.1 virtual surround sound.

TCL TCL's Alto 7 Plus is a 2.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. The soundbar includes four inline speakers -- one tweeter and one full-range speaker on each side. It also comes with an IR pass-through cable that lets you access your TV from the TV remote, regardless of the sound bar's placement.

Gourmia The Gourmia air fryer has a 5-quart food bucket and cooks your food with little or no oil, for up to 80% less fat. All the components are dishwasher safe.

Canon This 18-megapixel digital SLR wirelessly connects to your smartphone so you can use it as a remote or to transfer and share photos. It includes program, manual and automatic shooting modes and captures video in full HD. Comes with an 18-55mm kit lens.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.