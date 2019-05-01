Walmart's Vudu is pulling Evangeline Lilly back to "TV" for first time since Lost

Marvel Studios

Walmart digital video service Vudu wants to become "America's favorite network," and it's tapping Evangeline Lilly to try.

Vudu unveiled plans for original programming to run free with ads on its service, including a murder mystery drama Albedo starring Lilly. The project is among more than a dozen TV shows and films that Vudu has in its pipeline, with most of those premiering this year.

The company made the announcements Wednesday at a so-called Newfront presentation to advertisers in New York.

Vudu's originals will focus on four groupings: early childhood entertainment, kids and family programming, content for coviewing, and what it's calling parents programming. Albedo falls in that last category, as do two unscripted shows: Turning Point with Randy Jackson and a celebrity travel series with Queen Latifah called Friends in Strange place.

Vudu started as Walmart's online store for buying and renting movies online and redeeming digital copies of DVDs you purchased. But since then, the service has widened into licensing catalogs of TV and movies to stream free with advertising.

Late last year, Walmart made an aggressive entrance into interactive video, investing a reported $250 million in Eko, a startup with a long track record in the niche format, and launching a joint venture with the company called W*E Interactive Ventures.

Interactive TV is a format that has held promise for years as television migrated to internet-based streaming. For Walmart, it has the potential to unlock futuristic ways to entice shoppers to buy its products.