Walmart's top 6 Prime Day deals: Save on Switch games, iPads, Beats and more

Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime Day is called Deals for Days, and it's well under way! Today you'll find some of the best deals we've seen at Walmart so far, including a few that can't be matched by Amazon. The list sees big discounts on Switch games including The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey and Luigi's Mansion 3. Plus, you can find deals on everything from robot vacuums to Kamado grills.

Nintendo Switch owners know that many of Nintendo's best games rarely see sale prices. But that changes today, with solid 33% discounts for titles like Link's Awakening, Fire Emblem, Super Mario Odyssey and Luigi's Mansion 3. What's even better is that some of these titles are available on sale in cartridge or digital download form.

Apple Apple's iPads usually don't see huge discounts, even during big sales events. But this is a solid deal for the iPad Mini, and it's cheaper than competitors like Amazon currently list it. For the best discount, this iPad comes in gold, with a 7.9-inch screen and 64GB of memory.

Walmart The Gateway brand has returned to life at Walmart with a line of ultra-affordable laptops. This one features a 1080p screen that's nearly 16 inches, an Intel Core i5 processor, built-in fingerprint scanner, HDMI and USB-C ports and -- most impressively -- 16GB of RAM. Not too shabby for under $450.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for the noise-canceling feature of AirPod Pros but are not a fan of the in-ear design or price tag, you gotta jump on these Beats Pro Solo. Originally retailed at $300, these headphones are now half off at Walmart. Featuring the familiar look of the Solo3, the Pro Solo made a few improvements such as the addition of a metal band and memory foam earpads for a much comfier fit than its predecessor. The new drivers inside produce a sound that is, according to CNET's David Carnoy, "smooth and well-balanced with punchy bass that isn't boomy." The inclusion of Apple's H1 chip means that it will pair easily with Apple devices just like AirPods. Android users can get this feature via app. Note: It only charges via Lightning port and doesn't come with a cable or adapter to be used as a wired headset. Previously an issue at full price, but we can be more forgiving when it's half off. Lastly these are also compatible with Apple Spatial Audio, released last week, if you happen to subscribe to Apple Music. Read our Beat Solo Pro review.

Walmart Robot vacuums can be pretty hit or miss. Most entry-level models only have basic navigations and can end up stuck in one corner of your house. The Roborock S4 Max negates that flaw with futuristic lidar navigation and smart room mapping. That's right, the same technology that automates self-driving cars can now help pick up your mess. Jokes aside, the Roborock S4 Max does have some pretty amazing features. Like the ability to map the layout of your house. You can set no-go zones via the app without the need for a physical fencing system that will clutter up your home. The scheduling function lets you designate the time and specific room you want it to clean, keeping it out of your way while ensuring an immaculate household. The suction power is rated at a respectable 2,000 pascals and the long-lasting battery promises up to 3,000 square feet of cleaning. The S4 model is on sale now for only $310, which is a bit pricier than the cheapest robot vacuum out there, but it sports many features of much higher-end competitors.