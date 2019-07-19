Prime Day is done, and Walmart's sale was scheduled to end two nights ago. Some deals have disappeared, but many Summer Savings discounts are still available. If you're in the market for a Nintendo Switch, TV, Chromebook, iPad or Apple Watch, it's worth a look.

We've identified some of our favorite deals below. Last updated at 8 a.m. PT on July 19 to verify prices are accurate, products are still available.

Nintendo Switch bundles

Walmart is offering special bundles on this: you get the hardware, at least one game and an accessory or two for the price indicated.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This bundle is less about a deep discount, and more about getting a bunch of extras thrown in. For $30 over the usual price of a Switch, you get: 1. A Switch console in your choice of colors. 2. Your choice of one of five games: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 or Super Mario Party (each of these usually costs $50 to $60). 3. Your choice of a free accessory: A portable power bank, a carrying case/screen protector combo or a camo messenger bag. Just remember that the aforementioned Switch Lite is coming in two months for $200, if you'd prefer to wait. And this $300 Switch is also getting an update with better battery life in September, so you might want to hold off until then.

TVs on sale



This 49-inch panel delivers 4K and HDR along with Android TV streaming with voice search. It's an older model, but a steal at its current sub-$500 price. You'll pay $750 for it at Best Buy.

This 55-inch TV from LG boasts 4K and HDR and streaming by way of WebOS, but no voice search. That's a lot of screen real estate for the money. And it's $30 cheaper than it's currently going for at Best Buy.

A member of Vizio's budget D Series, this 50-inch TV gives you 4K resolution and HDR. It lets you stream shows from Netflix and other services, and it has Chromecast built in. It also boasts full-array LED backlighting for local dimming to increase the contrast ratio for a better image, something you want but don't always get on a budget model. The only Vizio D50x-G9 you'll find on Amazon is a refurbished model for $10 more.

The 55-inch D Series model is only $20 more than the 50-incher. Five more inches of screen real estate for $20 is hard to turn down if you've got the space for it. The lowest you'll find this model on Amazon is for $434.

Bigger TV, bigger savings. The 65-inch model in Vizio's D Series line is on sale for $248 less than its list price.

This 55-inch, 4K Samsung model features HDR for a more dynamic image and Samsung's universal guide for accessing a variety of streaming services.

Laptops on sale

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon had a deal on a similar model -- but that's gone -- and this Walmart configuration is a nice alternative: You get a ninth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It was down to $899 earlier in the week, but $999 still represents substantial savings and value.

Samsung This basic 11.6-inch Chromebook is too small and underpowered to serve as your primary laptop, but it could make a cheap secondary system for browsing the web. It features an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET's review called the 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 "one of the best entry-level gaming laptops." Walmart's sale model boasts an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up tandem storage with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. Read Dell G5 15 review

iPads and Apple Watches on sale

Walmart has marked down prices on some notable Apple products, but keep in mind these are generally meeting discounts that have already been available at Amazon (and sometime elsewhere) for the past few days or even weeks. That said, they're still better prices than you'll pay at the Apple Store for the exact same products.

Sarah Tew/CNET The entry-level iPad's price has dipped this low before, but it's about as low as it goes. Walmart matches Amazon's Prime Day iPad sale price by knocking $80 off the 32GB model. The 128GB model is also on sale: it's $329, or $100 off.

Angela Lang/CNET The Apple Watch Series 3 isn't quite as sleek as the Series 4 and has a slightly smaller screen. It lacks the EKG feature of the Series 4, but it has great heart health features that don't require the EKG. Read the Apple Watch Series 3 review

Arcade1UP retro gaming machines on sale

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET There was one point in my life where I spent multiple evenings per week playing Golden Tee in a bar. (Highly competitive Golden Tee, as I recall.) I miss my Golden Tee years. And I may not need to do too much convincing of my wife to add a Golden Tee Arcade1UP machine to our home. For one, she was in that bar with me playing 36 or 54 holes a night. For another, it's on sale for a price that's very tempting. And if Pac-Man, Galaga or Street Fighter is more your thing, then you should know Arcade1UP has your nostalgia for those covered, too. And they're on sale. (Most of these include the riser, which adds another 12 inches to the machine's height and otherwise sells for about $45.)

