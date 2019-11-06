CNET también está disponible en español.

Walmart's not waiting for Black Friday 2019: Deals are live now

Solid discounts on this year's holiday hits including Vizio TVs, the Apple Watch and iPad, the Xbox and more.

02-vizio-m-series-quantum

Vizio's excellent M-Series Quantum 4K TV is on sale right now.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Walmart is getting a head start on Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 29 this year. The retailer has already launched a bunch of worthy discounts on TVs, tablets, video games and other popular gifts for the 2019 holiday season. Smart shoppers know that there may be lower prices ahead, but that it's worth taking advantage of early sales -- before the most in-demand products sell out and the busyness of Thanksgiving takes hold.

We've combed through all the deals and posted the highlights below. Take a look and check back often. We'll be adding new discounts and updating prices and availability on a regular basis. 

Black Friday 2019

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 mega-bundle: $90

You save $110
Sarah Tew/CNET

We bought one of these throwback Instax cameras for my daughter last year, and it turned her into a budding photographer. The pros: It's simple to use, delivers the instant gratification of a physical print, and has loads of vintage Polaroid vibes. The con: The film is pricey, so discounts like these help. This Walmart bundle includes a Mini 9 camera and a case, a twin pack of film (for 20 photos), photo frames and filters.

$90 at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s: $329

Save $120
Sarah Tew/CNET

When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a nice midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a nice 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. This is a good deal on a solid entry-level laptop. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

$329 at Walmart

Eufy RoboVac robot vaccum: $179

Save $220
Ry Crist/CNET

The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors.  Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

$179 at Walmart

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine: $170

You save $130
Arcade1Up

Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

$170 at Walmart

Ninja Coffee Bar: $109

You save $30
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

We were excited about the Ninja Coffee Bar when it cost $140. And though Walmart had it for $99 in recent days, we're still pumped about it at $109. It offers a ton of useful brewing modes -- plus the flexibility to handle various drink sizes at the flip of a switch. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

$109 at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition: $199

You save $51
Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's newest Xbox has no Blu-ray drive, as it's been designed for "digital natives." The device launched in May for $250. Now, Walmart has it for $200 -- and it comes with downloadable versions of Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves as well as one wireless controller and a one-month Xbox Live Gold subscription. Read our Xbox S One All Digital preview.

$199 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) with power bank: $219

You save $10
James Martin/CNET

The $399 Apple Watch Series 5 is now here, in all of its always-on, 18-hours-of-battery-life glory. Meanwhile, third-party sellers have dropped prices on the Series 3 and Amazon is currently selling the 38mm GPS model for $189. But Walmart's Series 3 deal is worth a look. You get the cellular version of the watch -- list price of $299, though selling now for $199 -- plus a power bank that normally sells for about $30 on its own.  Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$219 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm): $429

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

There are plenty of good deals on Apple's now-discontinued Series 4 Watch but, at the moment, Walmart's $429 price on the 44mm GPS and Cellular model is the best around -- and about $50 less than what you'll find at Amazon or Best Buy.  Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

$429 at Walmart

9.7-inch Apple iPad (128GB): $299

You save $130
Sarah Tew/CNET

Walmart has a killer discount on the 128GB model. It costs less than the same as the 32GB version of the new 10.2-inch model, which just isn't that different from the 2018 version. Basically, you're getting four times the storage for free.

Alternately, you can snag the cellular-enabled 32GB version of this iPad for $299though, as always, you need to supply the data service. Read our iPad 2018 review.

$299 at Walmart

Vizio 50-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TV: $398

You save $150
Sarah Tew/CNET

The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. 

Walmart has also restocked the 55-inch model, and upped the price a bit -- though it's still discounted at $498. Read our Vizio M Class TV review.

$398 at Walmart
Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019
2:25

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.

