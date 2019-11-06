Walmart's not waiting for Black Friday 2019: Deals are live now

Sarah Tew/CNET

Walmart is getting a head start on Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 29 this year. The retailer has already launched a bunch of worthy discounts on TVs, tablets, video games and other popular gifts for the 2019 holiday season. Smart shoppers know that there may be lower prices ahead, but that it's worth taking advantage of early sales -- before the most in-demand products sell out and the busyness of Thanksgiving takes hold.

We've combed through all the deals and posted the highlights below. Take a look and check back often. We'll be adding new discounts and updating prices and availability on a regular basis.

Sarah Tew/CNET We bought one of these throwback Instax cameras for my daughter last year, and it turned her into a budding photographer. The pros: It's simple to use, delivers the instant gratification of a physical print, and has loads of vintage Polaroid vibes. The con: The film is pricey, so discounts like these help. This Walmart bundle includes a Mini 9 camera and a case, a twin pack of film (for 20 photos), photo frames and filters.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a nice midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a nice 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. This is a good deal on a solid entry-level laptop. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Ry Crist/CNET The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We were excited about the Ninja Coffee Bar when it cost $140. And though Walmart had it for $99 in recent days, we're still pumped about it at $109. It offers a ton of useful brewing modes -- plus the flexibility to handle various drink sizes at the flip of a switch. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Microsoft's newest Xbox has no Blu-ray drive, as it's been designed for "digital natives." The device launched in May for $250. Now, Walmart has it for $200 -- and it comes with downloadable versions of Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves as well as one wireless controller and a one-month Xbox Live Gold subscription. Read our Xbox S One All Digital preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET There are plenty of good deals on Apple's now-discontinued Series 4 Watch but, at the moment, Walmart's $429 price on the 44mm GPS and Cellular model is the best around -- and about $50 less than what you'll find at Amazon or Best Buy. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart has a killer discount on the 128GB model. It costs less than the same as the 32GB version of the new 10.2-inch model, which just isn't that different from the 2018 version. Basically, you're getting four times the storage for free. Alternately, you can snag the cellular-enabled 32GB version of this iPad for $299, though, as always, you need to supply the data service. Read our iPad 2018 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart has also restocked the 55-inch model, and upped the price a bit -- though it's still discounted at $498. Read our Vizio M Class TV review.

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.