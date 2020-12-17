Walmart's latest holiday shopping event is happening on TikTok

Getty Images

TikTok and Walmart are teaming up for a "livestream shopping experience" on Friday that'll let people shop for fashion items without leaving the popular video app, the retailer said in a blog post.

The livestream is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. PT on Walmart's page and feature 10 TikTok creators for the hour-long variety show called Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular. TikTok users will be able to tap on items they see during the show to add them to a cart and check out.

"The show will be built around the fun of fashion, as these creators unwrap different styles and try on looks that can be found at Walmart," the post said.

This comes as Walmart and Oracle have been in talks to buy a combined 20% stake in TikTok as the platform faces a possible ban in the US. The shopping livestream may offer a peek at what Walmart hopes to achieve through closer ties to the social app.