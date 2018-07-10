Walmart's Jet.com zooms toward same-day grocery deliveries in New York

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Walmart will start a grocery delivery service in the Big Apple.

The company's Jet.com unit will offer same-day grocery deliveries in New York City, the company said Tuesday. Jet will open an e-commerce center in the Bronx in the third quarter.

"We are excited to bring 100's of jobs to the greater New York City area through the opening of the Bronx Fulfillment Center this fall," Simon Belsham, president of Jet.com, said in an email. "This is a key building block that is part of Jet's strategy focused on urban centers."

The announcement marks the retail giant's latest push into the online grocery delivery market. Walmart has been testing out grocery delivery over the past two years in six US markets in an effort to take on e-commerce giant Amazon, which purchased Whole Foods last year and launched free, two-hour grocery deliveries for Amazon Prime members.

Online grocery delivery services are abundant in New York. Besides Amazon's Whole Foods, there are InstaCart, MaxDelivery and FreshDirect, just to name a few. The details on what Jet.com will offer are still unclear.