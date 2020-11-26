Walmart's Black Friday sale is live: $50 Google Nest Hub, $49 Instant Pot, top video games as low as $15

Deal Savings Price



























The Walmart Black Friday sale has landed. The retail giant is currently offering some historically low prices for a wide variety of hot products. Among the most notable deals are $40 off a Google Nest Hub (plus a $20 Vudu video credit), $170 savings on a Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV and $50 off the Fitbit Versa 2. Unfortunately, some of the best early deals -- including the lowest prices of all time for the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 3 -- are already sold out. We're hoping they return, but Amazon has effectively matched the . Anyone looking for game consoles is set for disappointment, too: While Walmart had online inventory for the PS5 , Xbox and Nintendo Switch on Wednesday night, those are long gone.

But enough of the bad news: Are you ready for the sales? We've collected our favorite deals below. Note that prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but both fluctuate frequently.

DEALS HAPPENING NOW

Angela Lang/CNET The Google Nest Hub is almost half off, selling for a mere $50. It features a 7-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and far-field voice recognition so it can hear you from across the room. At Walmart, you'll get a credit for the Vudu video service, too.

Google This second-generation Google Nest Mini is an unobtrusive way to add a smart speaker and voice assistant to another room in your house.

Samsung The Samsung UN65TU7000 is a 65-inch 4K LED smart TV that's already marked down to its Black Friday pricing of $478. It has a pair of HDMI ports and one USB, and is powered by the Tizen smart TV software.

EA Sports Starting Nov. 25, Walmart slashed prices across the board on a huge swatch of games for current consoles, including titles for as low at $15. Select EA Sports titles for Xbox, Switch and PS4 as as low as $28 each.

Instant Pot This Instant Pot does just about everything you'd want or need a multicooker to do and at under $50 is about as low as you'll see it go. It features 15 cook settings: soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, saute, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Six quarts is the most popular size, large enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking.

Lenovo While Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential lacks some of the features of the company's previous version, it's a simple but functional smart alarm clock. And at half off, it's worth your consideration if you want to bring Google Assistant to your bedside table.

Roku What's the least expensive streaming media player money can buy? This guy. Roku has made a special-edition media player priced at $17 just to claim the banner of "cheapest." It's basically the same as the Roku Express that sells elsewhere for $25, meaning it can ably stream 1080p HD video and has nearly every top video service (with the exception of HBO Max).

Samsung The Samsung UN58TU7000 is currently selling for its Black Friday price of $398, a $52 savings. It measures 58 inches and has a full 4K resolution with HDR. It's a Tizen-powered smart TV with support for Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, Vudu, Google Play Movies and other services. It also takes voice commands via Bixby Voice.

Vizio The Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series V705x-H1 sells for around $650, but you can snag it for $478 starting today. It's a perfect storm of features, including a 4K display, Dolby Vision HDR, DTX Virtual X and streaming channels via Vizio SmartCast.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Beats Solo 3 is a perennially popular wireless on-ear headphone model thanks to the solid sound quality and Apple W1 chip that makes pairing with iOS devices utterly painless. This $119 price, which kicks in today, ties for the lowest price ever.

Walmart This GoPro is technically discontinued, but it's available for about $110 less than the Hero 7 Black, which is the entry-level model in GoPro's current lineup. Not bad for a fully waterproof video camera that can still pull down full HD video.

EXPIRED AND OUT OF STOCK DEALS

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro have been on a pricing seesaw for months, bouncing between full price and historic lows. They've been widely available for $190 to $200 recently, but this $169 is the lowest price we've ever seen. The deal is currently sold out at Walmart, but people can still find it at Amazon for just a dollar more. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Apple keeps the Apple Watch Series 3 around as its budget model for folks who don't need the shiniest new model, but $119 for the 38mm version (aluminum case and sport band) is an all-time low price. In fact, we'd be surprised if it dropped any lower before Apple simply discontinues the model entirely. The Apple Watch Series 3 in the 42mm size is $149, also its lowest price ever.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It has the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. If you have a larger wrist, the 44mm model is back down to $260, or $49 off its Apple Store list price of $309. That's within a dollar of the best price to date. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Walmart Just in time for the holidays, grab this Nintendo Switch bundle with a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (and three months of Nintendo Online) included in the box. Grab it while you can, it's gonna sell out immediately.