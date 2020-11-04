Deal Savings Price















The calendar says Black Friday starts Nov. 27 -- the day after Thanksgiving -- but at Walmart, Black Friday starts right now. Rather than having just a single day of savings, the retail behemoth has spread deals across three events in November. Walmart is calling its reimagined sales Black Friday Deals for Days. You don't even have to go to a Walmart store -- there will be new deals popping up on a regular basis all month.

Here's the breakdown:

Black Friday Event 1 started online at Walmart.com on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET , offering deals on toys, electronics and home products. More deals will become available on Nov. 7 online at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said it'll also hold its annual tire event in stores and online from Nov. 7-13.

Event 3 will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, with additional deals being offered online on Nov. 27 (actual Black Friday) at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said its third savings event will include even more deals on electronics, toys, apparel and home, as well as seasonal decor.

Like the entire holiday season, Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be a different kind of shopping experience amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A number of retailers are closing their physical stores on Thanksgiving this year, ending a long-standing holiday shopping tradition of kicking off Black Friday sales on Thursday, before the turkey has even cooled.

During the in-store events, Walmart said it will meter customers into stores to reduce congestion and help with social distancing. Store employees will also give customers sanitized shopping carts and remind them to put on face masks.

Here's the best part: We don't just know the dates and general plans -- Walmart has to reveal some of the hottest deals. We've rounded up the best of what's been announced so far and listed them here. But be sure to check back, because we'll be adding new deals as we find them. You might still have your Halloween decorations up, but let the Black Friday shopping begin!

This story was published earlier and will be updated in the future with more Walmart deals as they become available.

DEALS HAPPENING NOW (NOV. 4)

Sarah Tew/CNET AirPod deals come and go every day, but $99 is the best price ever for Apple's signature true wireless earbuds. Note that this deal is also available at Amazon, as well as some other retailers. The AirPods (second gen) will be on sale for $99 from Nov. 4 to 8.

HP Anytime you can get decent gaming performance for under $500, it's worth celebrating. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-9300H, has a 256GB SSD and drives the 15.6-inch display with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. The HP Pavilion i5 GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop will be on sale for $449 from Nov. 4 to 8.

Eufy You don't have to spend hundreds to add some automation to your house cleaning. The Eufy RoboVac 25C can be controlled via a mobile app or by voice with Alexa and Google Home. It is smart enough to differentiate between floors and carpet and can avoid stairs automatically. The Eufy RoboVac 25C will be on sale for $99 from Nov. 4 to 8.

Hot Wheels Remember when you raced Hot Wheels cars around on the floor when you were a kid? Well, your own kids can take it up a notch with Track Builder kits. The Triple Loop Kit features interchangeable, multi-use pieces that can be used in nearly endless combinations and can be combined with other kits for complex and imaginative tracks. The Hot Wheels Track Builder Triple Loop Kit will be half off from Nov. 4 to 8.

Deals that start Nov. 7





Roku Any Roku streaming box gives you thousands of streaming channels -- pretty much anything you might want except HBO Max. But the Roku Ultra LT does it in 4K with HDR via a remote that has programmable shortcut buttons and voice control. Wi-Fi spotty? It also has Ethernet. Note that this is the 2019 version of this product, not the newer 2020 model. The Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player will be on sale for $48 from Nov. 7 to 8.

Deals that start Nov. 11





TCL This 55-inch TCL has a 4K UHD display with HDR. It's equipped with our favorite smart TV interface, Roku, which you can control with the included voice remote. There are four HDMI inputs (including ARC) and dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth streaming. The TCL 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV will be on sale for $148 on Nov. 11 to 15.

HP This midrange Pavilion is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, a 512GB SSD and has a 1920x1080-pixel display. It also features upgraded B&O speakers and weighs 3.9 pounds. The HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Horizon Blue Laptop will be on sale for $379 from Nov. 11 to 15.



Tineco This popular cordless stick vacuum has a powerful 350-watt motor, runs for about 25 minutes between charges and converts easily to a handheld vacuum. The Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum will be on sale for $99 on Nov. 11 to 15.

Deals that start Nov. 14





Neatgear The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi Router is a bit of a mouthful, but supports Wi-Fi 6, the latest iteration of the wireless networking protocol, which adds up to 600Mbps and 2.4Gbps speeds. The router can be fully managed using the Nighthawk mobile app. The Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Router will be on sale for $99 from Nov. 14 to 15.