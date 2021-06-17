Juneteenth set to become federal holiday Loki's hidden detail in credits Ant-Man 3 Best early Prime Day deals 12 big Prime Day deals IRS child tax credit portal opens
Walmart's answer to Prime Day: These deals on Beats, robot vacuums and more are available now

The noise cancelling Beats Pro Solo are only $149 while a two-pack of TP-Link mesh routers are $79. Plus get a Lidar-powered smart robot vacuum for $310, only at Walmart.

Even though Walmart has announced their Deals for Days sale event is happening on June 20th, a full day ahead of Amazon Prime Day (June 21 and 22), they haven't mentioned what the sale would include. So as we wait for prices to drop, we have also been scouring for discounts during this Father's Day weekend. We expect Walmart to ramp up the savings as the week progresses so be sure to check back for updates.

Beats Solo Pro: $149

You save $151
David Carnoy/CNET

If you're looking for the noise-canceling feature of the Airpod Pros but not a fan of the in-ear design or the price tag, you gotta jump on these Beats Pro Solo. Originally retailed at $300, these headphones are now half off over at Walmart. Featuring the familiar look of the Solo3, the Pro Solo made a few improvements such as the addition of a metal band and memory foam earpads for a much comfier fit than its predecessor. The new drivers inside produce a sound that is, according to CNET's David Carnoy, "smooth and well-balanced with punchy bass that isn't boomy". The inclusion of Apple's H1 chip means that it will pair easily with Apple devices just like any Airpods. Android users can get this feature via an app. Note: It only charges via the Lightning port and doesn't come with a cable or adapter to be used as a wired headset. Previously an issue at full price, but we can be much more forgiving when it's half off. Lastly these are also compatible with Apple Spatial Audio released last week if you happened to subscribe to Apple Music.

Read CNET's review of the Beat Solo Pro.

 

$149 at Walmart

TP Link Mesh WiFi Router system: $79

You save $20
James Martin/CNET

Mesh Wi-Fi routers have always gotten a bad rap as being more expensive than their traditional router-extender brothers. But the Deco W2400 two-pack from TP-Link has proven that stigma false with its low price tag of $79. This entry-level mesh system can cover a home up to 3,000 square feet, intelligently connect multiple devices, prioritize traffic in case of disruptions and can be expanded with additional Deco units. The system is easy to set up via the Deco app that will walk you through every steps.

$79 at Walmart

Read More: Mesh router vs. Wi-Fi range extender: Which is best for your home network?

Roborock S4 Max Robot

You save $120
Walmart

Robot vacuums can be pretty hit-or-miss. Most entry-level models only have basic navigations and can end up stuck in one corner of your house. The Roborock S4 Max negates that flaw with futuristic Lidar Navigation and smart room mapping. That's right, the same technology that automates self-driving cars can now help pick up your mess. Jokes aside, the Roborock S4 Max does have some pretty amazing features. Like the ability to map the layout of your house. You can set no-go zones via the app without the need for a physical fencing system that will clutter up your home. The scheduling function lets you designate the time and specific room you want it to clean, keeping it out of your way while ensuring an immaculate household. The suction power is rated at a respectable 2,000 pascal and thelong lasting battery promises up to 3,000 square feet of cleaning. The S4 model is on sale now for only $310, which is a bit pricier than the cheapest robot vacuum out there but it sports many features of much higher-end competitors. 

$310 at Walmart

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $179

You save $40
Walmart

If you need a laptop to do some light web browsing before bed or homeschool the little ones, look no further than this HP Chromebook. Featuring a spacious 64GB of storage and weighing in under 2.5lbs, this thing is as swift as it is light. No need to be tied to a desk when you got 15-hour of battery life. This Chromebook is perfect as a spare machine for Zoom calls, streaming videos online, listening to music and answering emails. Get it now for only $179.

$179 at Walmart