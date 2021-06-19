Walmart's answer to Prime Day: Current discounts on Beats, WiFi routers, robot vacuums, laptops and more

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Even though Walmart has announced their Deals for Days sale event is happening on June 20th, a full day ahead of the major shopping event that is Amazon Prime Day (June 21 and 22), they haven't yet mentioned what that sale would include.

While we know major discounts are coming from this major retailer tomorrow, that doesn't mean you can't start shopping now. As we've been waiting for prices to drop, we have also been scouring for Walmart deals during this Father's Day weekend. So far, we've noticed savings on technology like laptops, headphones, and even robot vacuums. We expect Walmart to ramp up the deep discounts for Black Friday like savings in this competing sale as the week progresses so be sure to check back for updates.

Walmart The Gateway brand has returned to life at Walmart with a line of ultra-affordable laptops. This one features a 1080p screen that's nearly 16 inches, an Intel Core i5 processor, built-in fingerprint scanner, HDMI and USB-C ports and -- most impressively -- 16GB of RAM. Not too shabby for under $450.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for the noise-canceling feature of AirPod Pros but are not a fan of the in-ear design or price tag, you gotta jump on these Beats Pro Solo. Originally retailed at $300, these headphones are now half off at Walmart. Featuring the familiar look of the Solo3, the Pro Solo made a few improvements such as the addition of a metal band and memory foam earpads for a much comfier fit than its predecessor. The new drivers inside produce a sound that is, according to CNET's David Carnoy, "smooth and well-balanced with punchy bass that isn't boomy." The inclusion of Apple's H1 chip means that it will pair easily with Apple devices just like AirPods. Android users can get this feature via app. Note: It only charges via Lightning port and doesn't come with a cable or adapter to be used as a wired headset. Previously an issue at full price, but we can be more forgiving when it's half off. Lastly these are also compatible with Apple Spatial Audio, released last week, if you happen to subscribe to Apple Music. Read CNET's review of the Beat Solo Pro.

James Martin/CNET Mesh Wi-Fi routers have always gotten a bad rap as being more expensive than their traditional router-extender brothers. But the Deco W2400 two-pack from TP-Link has proven that stigma false with its low price tag of $79. This entry-level mesh system can cover a home up to 3,000 square feet, intelligently connect multiple devices, prioritize traffic in case of disruptions and can be expanded with additional Deco units. The system is easy to set up via the Deco app that will walk you through every steps.

Walmart Robot vacuums can be pretty hit-or-miss. Most entry-level models only have basic navigations and can end up stuck in one corner of your house. The Roborock S4 Max negates that flaw with futuristic Lidar Navigation and smart room mapping. That's right, the same technology that automates self-driving cars can now help pick up your mess. Jokes aside, the Roborock S4 Max does have some pretty amazing features. Like the ability to map the layout of your house. You can set no-go zones via the app without the need for a physical fencing system that will clutter up your home. The scheduling function lets you designate the time and specific room you want it to clean, keeping it out of your way while ensuring an immaculate household. The suction power is rated at a respectable 2,000 pascal and thelong lasting battery promises up to 3,000 square feet of cleaning. The S4 model is on sale now for only $310, which is a bit pricier than the cheapest robot vacuum out there but it sports many features of much higher-end competitors.