Our favorite trusty cast iron skillet is just $20 right now

Lodge

The biggest sales of 2019 may be just a warm memory, but 2020 is starting off strong, thanks to Walmart's Winter Savings Event -- which is happening right now. Save big on a number of tools and appliances from name brands -- from KitchenAid to Lodge and Cuisinart -- with many of the items eligible for free or next day shipping. Ahead you'll find the best of the bunch. So get shopping!

Walmart This trusty cast iron pan is nearly 50% off (down from $39.50), already seasoned and prepped for all your future searing, sautéing, baking, broiling, braising, frying and grilling.

Walmart Need some new bakeware? Look no further than this nonstick set from Wilton, complete with four nonstick pans, six cookie cutters and 100 baking cups.

Walmart Upgrade your knives with this pretty 12-piece knife set, which includes its own translucent knife block. The set has an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch slicer, 5-inch utility knife, 4-inch paring knife and six 4.5-inch steak knives.

Walmart Why purchase subpar pints of ice cream when you can make your own at home? That can totally be a reality with this ice cream maker by Cuisinart, a machine so powerful it can make 1.5 quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet or sorbet in just 20 minutes.

Walmart Using rapid air circulation, this sleek air fryer can fry, roast, bake and grill food -- all in a healthy way with limited oil.

Walmart The morning is hardly the morning without a steaming cup of coffee. Wake up with this Keurig coffee machine, which brews coffee, tea, hot chocolate and iced drinks in under a minute.

Walmart Normally $159, the Instant Pot Ultra has been greatly marked down. This appliance is a step up for the basic Instant Pot, and it can do a whole lot more. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and it can sauté, all rolled up into one machine. Plus, it comes with a bevy of accessories: a steam rack with handles, recipe booklet, two spoons and a measuring cup.

Walmart Every kitchen requires a food processor, and this powerhouse of one by Cuisinart will do the trick. Complete with a dough blade, shredding disc, slicing disc and chopping blade, this food processor is ready to chop even the most difficult of ingredients.