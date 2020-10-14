Walmart

While you might still be focused on snagging the best Amazon Prime Day deals, Walmart is already laying out its plans for Black Friday 2020. The retail giant on Wednesday said it will unwrap deals across three events in November instead of just a single day. Walmart is calling its reimagined sales "Black Friday Deals for Days."

Here's the breakdown:

Event 1 will start online at Walmart.com on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET, offering deals on toys, electronics and home products. More deals will become available on Nov. 7 online at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said it'll also hold its annual tire event in stores and online from Nov. 7-13.

Event 2 will start online on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET and offer deals on electronics like TVs, computers and tablets, Walmart said. The retailer said event 2 will also include savings on movies, music, apparel, home and more. Additional deals will become available online on Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said it'll also have "its biggest wireless phone event ever," with deals on Apple iPhones and Samsung phones, online and in stores on Nov. 14.

Event 3 will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, with additional deals being offered online on Nov. 27 (actual Black Friday) at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said its third event will include even more deals on electronics, toys, apparel and home, as well as seasonal decor.

"I'm really excited that this year, when it matters most to our customers, we're offering them more convenient and safer ways to shop Black Friday at Walmart, whether that's from the shelf in one of our stores, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered right to their front door," said Scott McCall, executive vice president for Walmart US, in a release.

Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be a very different kind of shopping experience amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A number of retailers are closing their physical stores on Thanksgiving this year, ending a long-standing tradition of kicking off Black Friday sales on Thursday, before the turkey has even cooled.

During the in-store events, Walmart said it will meter customers into stores to reduce congestion and help with social distancing. Store employees will also give customers sanitized shopping carts and remind them to put on face masks.