Walmart will let you shop for groceries using Google Assistant

Walmart

You'll soon be able to shop for vegetables at Walmart using voice commands. On Tuesday the retailer announced Walmart Voice Order, which lets customers buy groceries and order deliveries using Google Assistant.

Users can say, "Hey Google, talk to Walmart" to initiate their grocery lists and ask Assistant to add items directly to their cart, according to Walmart's blog post. Google Assistant has reached over 1 billion devices and is available in 80 countries and 30 languages. Those devices include smart speakers, smart displays, phones, headphones and more.

Walmart has been beefing up its online grocery business as part of a push to become a bigger player in e-commerce and take on Amazon. In March, the retail giant started expanding its online delivery service to over 100 metro areas nationwide. It's expected to eventually reach 40 percent of US households.

Walmart Voice Order can also reference grocery items that customers have bought before. For example, if you purchased a bottle of 2% Omega milk before, you can just say "milk" and Google Assistant will know to order that specific kind of milk.

The Walmart service will roll out to customers over the next few weeks.