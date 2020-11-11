CNET también está disponible en español.

Walmart vows to open sales for the PS5 four times through the day tomorrow

Yes, the console will sell out quickly. But now you know what time is your best chance to get one.

If you've been waiting for the PS5 for a year or so, tomorrow is your very own Black Friday and Boxing Day celebration all rolled into one -- Thursday, Nov. 12 is when the PS5 is officially available in the US. Sony is making both versions of the console available simultaneously: a $400 digital-only version and a $500 model with Blu-ray. (As we have recommended before, if you don't need the optical drive for games or movies, we recommend you go with the $400 one.)  

To be clear, we fully expect that every major retailer to sell out quickly. We'd be surprised if the national stockpile of PS5s survives the day. But unlike other stores, Walmart has already vowed (in a tweet to a customer) to make its inventory available in segments throughout the day. 

The bottom line? Now you know when to open your browser and get ready to click: The sales windows will occur at noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m -- all Eastern Time zone. To make it a little easier to quickly get to the product page, here are both versions of the PS5:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console: $400
Sony/ Screenshot by Lauren Routt/ CNET

This is the less pricey Digital Edition, which has an 825GB SSD but lacks the optical drive. If you have a good broadband connection, your money is best spent right here. 

$400 at Best Buy

PlayStation 5 Console: $500
Dan Ackerman/CNET

The cream of the PlayStation crop, this console includes an 825GB SSD and Blu-ray optical drive. 

$500 at Best Buy

