Walmart Valentine's Day sale: Discounts on big TVs, gaming laptops, older iPhones and more

Walmart is an oasis of romance -- this is known -- and the megaretailer is bringing the goods with its annual Valentine's Day sale. We've scoured the circular and picked out a few lovable gems that are at or near their Black Friday prices. And since we first posted this article, Walmart has further lowered the price of two featured items. We've updated the pricing accordingly below.

Below are the five best deals from a sale that truly runs the gamut. There are a few big TVs, a pair of slightly older iPhones, a Wi-Fi system and a gaming laptop. Truly the stuff dreams are made of.

Apple iPhone 6S: $199 (save $100) CNET Apple stopped selling the iPhone 6S in September, but Walmart has the 32GB edition for $199 -- with a prepaid plan from Straight Talk or Total Wireless. That's $250 less than the least expensive model in Apple's current lineup, the iPhone 7. And the iPhone 6S (and 6S Plus) have one great distinction: they're the last iPhones to have a built-in headphone jack. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Apple iPhone 6S Plus: $299 (save $100) Josh Miller/CNET Similar deal here with the iPhone 6S Plus, now selling for $100 off with a prepaid plan from Straight Talk or Total Wireless. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

MSI GF63 gaming laptop with Intel Core i7: $860 (save $300) Aloysius Low/CNET MSI's lightweight and attractive GF63 usually starts at $999. But Walmart has discounted a higher-end configuration by $300 -- you get an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive. The Nvidia graphics card isn't the newest version, but the overall package delivers solid value for anyone playing, say, Fortnite or Apex Legends. See at Walmart Read the CNET preview

Google Wifi: $100 (save $20) Josh Miller Hands-down, this is the best Wi-Fi system on the market. Easy to use, a breeze to set up, Google Wifi delivers wide coverage and fast speed. It was cheap before this discount -- at $100, it's a no-brainer. The smarter play for anyone with a decent-sized house, though, is to get the 3-pack for $249. (It's widely available elsewhere, including Amazon, at the same price.) See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Originally published on Feb. 12.

Update, Feb. 13: Noted that LG TV has deal ended, Walmart has further lowered the price of the Sharp TV and MSI laptop and other deals are still active.

