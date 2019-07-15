Walmart Summer Savings 2019: This NutriBullet Pro blender is $70 off

Walmart

A blender can be a real workhorse in the kitchen, so if you plan to put it through its paces -- smoothies, soups, sauces, desserts, nut butters, slushy drinks -- you'd better invest in a robust model. Vitamix may be the gold standard for this type of appliance but this nine-piece NutriBullet Pro 900 blender can handle anything you want to pulse, puree or emulsify. And it's a great deal at Walmart right now.

Note that CNET may receive a share of revenue from any purchases made via the links on this page.

Read more: The best kitchen and cookware deals at Walmart's Summer Savings | The best anti-Prime Day sales

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know

The NutriBullet Pro 900 promises to pulverize "the toughest fruits, vegetables, seeds and superfoods" for ultracreamy smoothies that truly live up to their name, not to mention homemade nut butters and veggie purees. It includes two cups (a 32-ounce "colossal cup" with a silicone lip-protecting ring for smooth sipping in case you don't have a straw and a 24-ounce cup with a handled lip guard), plus a flip-top to-go lid for easy portability.

Walmart Normally $129, this blender churns out ultrasmooth drinks, nut butters, purees and even homemade baby food. Plus, it comes with a set of mugs that attach directly to the blender base so you don't have to dirty an extra cup to drink from -- and a to-go lid for taking your smoothies with you. Read CNET's review of the NutriBullet Pro 900 blender

Mentioned Above NutriBullet Pro 900 $79 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.